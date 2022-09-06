Ahead of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra, party leader holds meeting to mobilise workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Congress spokesperson Dr Pankaj Shrivastav held a meeting with local party leaders here on Monday in view of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo” yatra.

Terming the Narendra Modi government’s abject failure to rein in price rise on all items, he exhorted local Congress leaders to mobilise people for the yatra.

Demanding that PM Modi should take immediate corrective steps to roll back price rise on various commodities, he said people from all strata should take part in the proposed “Bharat Jodo Yatra” starting from September 7. He added that a 3,500-km stretch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir would be covered in 150 days. During the yatra, Congress leaders will interact with lakhs of people across the country.

“The assets of our country built over the past 70 years are being handed over to PM Modi’s billionaire crony-capitalist friends. Society is being divided on the basis of caste, religion, region, language, food and dress. Every day a new conspiracy is hatched to make Indians fight with one another,” he added.

Ashwani Kumar Pappu, president of the District Congress Committee (urban), Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar, DCC president (rural), councillor Vikas Soni and youth Congress chief Ravi Parkash Aashu participated in the meeting.