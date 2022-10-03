 Ahead of Dasehra, effigy makers working at full capacity : The Tribune India

Ahead of Dasehra, effigy makers working at full capacity

An artist prepares an effigy of Ravana. Only those who manage to procure an NOC and fulfil all criteria, including safety measures, are eligible to purchase the effigies. photo: Sunil Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

Artisans are working at full capacity to roll out effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnada on time in the city.

The spiralling inflation has not spared even effigy artists, who earn handsome money from making effigies. They say demand for tall effigies has gone down drastically. Effigy-maker Vinod Kumar, who has been in the profession for the last 25 years, said, “Orders to make only two tall effigies were received from the Lohgarh area. Chowk Kesareya Wala and Mahan Singh Road in the city are two other prominent areas where effigies are made.”

He says the rates of raw materials have increased considerably as compared to last year. For example, a 24-foot tall bamboo stick now costs Rs 300, which used to cost Rs 250 earlier, besides Rs 15 per metre hike on fabric. Similarly, prices of paper and ropes have also increased.

Most of the artisans involved in effigy-making are those who want to earn extra income. During the rest of the year, they earn their living from their principal profession like tailoring, vegetable vending, etc.

After the 2018 Dasehra train tragedy in which about 61 people lost their lives on railway tracks at Jaura Phatak, the administration had introduced a single-window system for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to those who wish to organise Dasehra functions. As per the system, the Police Commissioner’s office consults the Municipal Corporation, the Amritsar Development Authority, the railway authorities, the canal department, district education officers, the Fire Department and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited before issuing an NOC. Only those who manage to procure an NOC and fulfill all criteria, including safety measures, are eligible to purchase the effigies. So far, NOCs have been issued to organise the Dasehra celebrations at six sites in the city.

