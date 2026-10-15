DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Ahead of Diwali, Amritsar's Nexus Mall unveils festive decor

Ahead of Diwali, Amritsar's Nexus Mall unveils festive decor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nexus Mall in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Nexus Amritsar is set to usher in the festive season with a series of immersive experiences and installations, transforming the mall into a destination for celebrations, shopping and family outings. From elegant facade lighting and illuminated lotus installations to a grand ‘pushpak viman’ centrepiece and a 360° immersive dome experience, the mall will offer visitors a festive atmosphere this Diwali.

The mall’s facade has been adorned with elegant lighting, abstract Diwali motifs and illuminated lotus installations, creating a grand arrival experience for visitors. The festive decor will extend across the mall, offering a visually engaging setting for shoppers and families to celebrate the season.

Advertisement

The Diwali celebrations, scheduled from October 19 to November 8, will feature a ‘pushpak viman’ installation as the centrepiece of the festive decor. A 360° immersive dome experience will further enhance the visitor journey from October 14 to November 30.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts