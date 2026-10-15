Nexus Amritsar is set to usher in the festive season with a series of immersive experiences and installations, transforming the mall into a destination for celebrations, shopping and family outings. From elegant facade lighting and illuminated lotus installations to a grand ‘pushpak viman’ centrepiece and a 360° immersive dome experience, the mall will offer visitors a festive atmosphere this Diwali.

The mall’s facade has been adorned with elegant lighting, abstract Diwali motifs and illuminated lotus installations, creating a grand arrival experience for visitors. The festive decor will extend across the mall, offering a visually engaging setting for shoppers and families to celebrate the season.

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The Diwali celebrations, scheduled from October 19 to November 8, will feature a ‘pushpak viman’ installation as the centrepiece of the festive decor. A 360° immersive dome experience will further enhance the visitor journey from October 14 to November 30.