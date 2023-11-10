Ahead of Diwali, artisans busy meeting residents demand for diyas, idols

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 9

With Diwali round the corner, artisans are busy meeting the demand for items like diyas, idols, haathi (elephant) and ghoda (horse) among others used for Diwali night rituals.

Raj Kumar, an artisan whose family prepares such items and sells them in retail, said the vocation was labour-intensive while the material used in it was becoming costly. About customers, he said they were in good numbers out for shopping but a majority of them resort to bargaining without sparing a thought about the hard work involved in the profession.

Inderjit Singh, another artisan, said clay is a major component in this profession. A trolley costs Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 depending upon quality and the distance from where it is sourced. They have to first dry it, and then keep it under water, stir it well and knead it in a machine. Wares and pottery are then made from it and put in a hearth which is fuelled by pathi (cow dung cakes). A load of pathi in a goods auto costs Rs 5,000 in winter and Rs 3,500 in summer. He added that breakage of material during the process and at later stages also adds to the cost.

Diyas of different sizes and shapes were available for the festival in the market. The traditional ones are Hatri, Chandol and Pari, holding two small-size diyas. Hatri looks like a one-room house, in which one finds walls on three sides while one side is left open. On the top, lamps are visible in all its four corners and another in the middle. Besides, provision for three more lamps around it is also made in which to place wicks. Chandol, on the other hand, has four sides to place wicks and is bigger than the normal diva (earthen lamp). Another form of clay lamp is called Diwali, which is a tower kind of a structure. It has four places to light the wicks around it in the middle and another on its top.

