Ahead of elections, AAP changes halqa in-charges in key Assembly segments

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reshuffled its halqa in-charges (area chiefs) in three Assembly segments, replacing loyal party workers who served the organisation for more than four years but now find themselves sidelined politically.

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According to an official party communiqué, Guriqbal Singh Mahal, who recently joined the AAP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has been appointed halqa in-charge of Qadian.

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He replaces Jagrup Singh Sekhwan, son of former SAD minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan. Jagrup had joined the AAP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested the polls. After serving the party since then and holding the post of Chairman of the Gurdaspur District Planning Board, he has now been moved to the sidelines.

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In Sujanpur, halqa in-charge Amit Manto has been replaced by businessman Swaran Salaria.

Salaria, a former BJP leader, had contested the 2017 Gurdaspur parliamentary bypoll, but lost to Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 1.93 lakh votes. Since then, he had sought nominations from different parties in various elections before eventually joining the AAP.

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In Pathankot, Rohit Syal has replaced Vibhuti Sharma, another long-serving party functionary who has now been dropped from the key organisational post.

Meanwhile, with uncertainty looming over sitting MLA Amarpal Singh in the Sri Hargobindpur Assembly segment, former MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi is expected to be appointed halqa in-charge. Laddi was earlier with the Congress before joining the BJP and later switching to the AAP. Appointing a halqa in-charge in a constituency represented by a sitting AAP MLA is widely seen as an indication that the party may be considering a change ahead of the next Assembly elections.

In Dinanagar, serving DSP Jagdish Raj, a native of Awankha village, is aspiring for the AAP ticket while continuing to serve in the Pathankot police. “Yes, I am in the reckoning for the party nomination. If the party gives me the ticket, I will take early retirement,” he said.

Dinanagar has emerged as a challenging constituency for the party. Incumbent halqa in-charge Shamsher Singh remains a strong contender for the ticket, but Jagdish Raj and other aspirants — Angrej Singh and Ravi Mohan — have intensified the competition. Party leaders are expected to face a difficult decision in selecting their candidate.

Angrej Singh claims support from gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s group, while Ravi Mohan was expelled from the SAD over his alleged proximity to the AAP leadership. Party sources said the leadership faces a tough balancing act in Dinanagar, where its eventual candidate is likely to take on Congress heavyweight and four-time MLA Aruna Chaudhary.