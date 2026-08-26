Ahead of festive season, food safety officials go into checking overdrive, collect 10 samples

Food safety officials on Tuesday inspected several areas of the city and

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collected 10 food samples for testing.

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The inspections were carried out following the directions of District Health Officer Dr Manjeet Singh Ratol. The official said two teams had been formed

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to conduct checks at

various eateries. He added that food safety officers Satnam Singh and Simranjit Singh would oversee

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the inspections.

The teams inspected eateries and preparation units in areas, including Ram Tirath Road, Lawrence Road, Chheharta Road, Gate Hakima, Pawan Nagar, Mohkampura and Krishna Nagar.

Samples of moong dal laddoos, cooking oil, patty, bread, atta biscuits, paneer, green sauce, ras malai, gravy and lassi were collected and sent for testing.

The food safety teams also inspected a place where moong dal laddoos were being prepared. Officials found garbage around the preparation area and open drains nearby. They said flies were seen hovering over the food.

A notice was issued to the food business operator. The officials also warned the eatery owner of legal action in case of non-compliance of the Food Safety Act norms.

The teams also collected three samples from food served under the mid-day meal scheme in government schools. The samples included flour, cooked rice and rajma. These samples will also be tested to ensure that the food served to schoolchildren is safe.