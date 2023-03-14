Ahead of G20 Summit, cops take out flag march

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The police took out a flag march in different parts of the city on the second consecutive day in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in Amritsar from March 15 to 20.

The police personnel passed through Hall Gate, Rambagh, Bhandari bridge, Islamabad, near Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College area. The police have been on high alert as high-profile dignitaries would be arriving in the city to take part in the summit.

The summit is scheduled to be held in two phases — the Y-20 meeting from March 15 to 17 on education and L-20 meeting on March 19-20 on labour.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Dr Mehtab Singh and Prabhjot Singh Virk said the flag march was taken out in various subdivisions to ensure foolproof security. They said it would also inculcate a sense of security among the residents.