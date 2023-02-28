Ahead of G20 Summit, holy city gets makeover as admn makes efforts for its beautification

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

The upcoming G20 Summit is certainly helping the city get a makeover as the administration is making every possible effort for its beautification before the arrival of dignitaries from participating nations. However, residents complained that public works are being carried out only in those areas which are on the route of the visitors.

Efforts being made by the civic body to repaint electricity poles, repair footpaths and other works with the objective of making a good impression on the G20 Summit guests, in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar

They stated that the government should have planned for the beautification of the entire city as many of its areas, especially those inhabited by the lower income groups, are in need of attention. “Whatever works are being done are laudable but these are the same areas which already had better infrastructure than most other neglected areas,” said Satwant Singh, a resident.

As part of the beautification project, the administration is getting the roads re-carpeted. It has also held a wall painting competition for painting the walls of public properties. Further, new pots and even new saplings have been planted. The MC teams can also be seen pruning and uprooting dead plants and saplings.

The G20 meetings are expected to be held from March 15 to March 17. Efforts are being made to repaint electricity poles, repair footpaths and other works with the objective of making a good impression on the guests. However, a section of the residents said that only the roads which would be used by the VVIPs are being repaired.

Another resident Balwant Singh said, “One thing is sure that if the government has the will, the infrastructure can be improved overnight. The recent efforts have shown the same. But at the same time, the question that arises is that don’t city residents deserve better roads? Why only selected roads have been chosen.” He said the administration should also look into the condition of the areas which have been neglected for long.