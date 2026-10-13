Ahead of Gurpurb, four meat shops sealed in Amritsar

The civic body on Monday sealed four raw meat shops at Karkhana Bazar in

Sultanwind Gate in compliance with the government directions.

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Ahead of the Gurpurb of Guru Ram Das birth anniversary, the drive was carried out by the Estate Department under the supervision of Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh, with the assistance of a team from the Slaughter House Department. Police personnel too were present.

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Shopkeepers reportedly claimed that they had obtained a stay order from a local court.

However, they failed to produce the relevant papers, following which, the civic body sealed the four shops in accordance with the applicable directions and rules.

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Municipal Corporation Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said the drive aimed at maintaining cleanliness, religious sanctity and cultural heritage of the historic city.

Meat and tobacco traders operating within the walled city were also warned to shift their businesses outside the designated area in accordance with the applicable government directions. Officials cautioned that violations could invite further action under the relevant rules.

Bhatia said the enforcement drive would continue against commercial activities found to be in violation of the applicable directions.

Traders were urged to cooperate with the administration and help maintain the heritage and religious character of the walled city ahead of the Gurpurb celebrations.