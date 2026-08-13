Ahead of I-Day, cops step up checks, verification across Amritsar

Intensifying security checks, verification of suspicious persons and patrolling ahead of the 80th Independence Day, the police launched a night domination drive in the city late last night.

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The drive, led by Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill, involved deployment of police teams at sensitive locations, major roads, entry and exit points, and other strategic places.

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Special nakas were set up and vehicles entering and leaving the city were subjected to detailed checking.

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Gill joined the teams and visited several nakas to review security arrangements and monitor the deployment of police force. He directed officials to remain alert and maintain a high degree of vigilance at night.

During the operation, police teams checked suspicious persons and vehicles, verified vehicle documents and took legal action against those found violating the law.

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The exercise aimed at enhancing preventive policing and deterring criminal and anti-social activities during the night.

Gill also appreciated police personnel, who displayed alertness, professionalism and commitment while performing their duties during the operation. Some of the personnel were rewarded on the spot for their performance.

The CP said the alertness of police personnel and safety of residents remained the force’s top priority. He said night domination and checking drives would continue to maintain law and order in the city.

He also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the police and immediately inform the police about any suspicious person or activity on 112.