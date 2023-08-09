Ahead of Independence Day, police take out flag march

Amritsar, August 8
In view of the Independence Day (August 15) and other upcoming festivals, security personnel conducted a flag march in different areas of the three police zones. During the flag march, the public and shopkeepers were appealed to immediately inform the police and cooperate if they see unattended goods or suspicious persons.
Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh and DCP (Law & Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said security arrangements were being made for the Independence Day functions.
“Officials of the Police Commissionerate are available 24 hours for the safety of residents and security of Amritsar city,” said Bhandal.
