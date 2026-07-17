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Home / Amritsar / Ahead of PM visit, MP raises border security, Ravi issue

Ahead of PM visit, MP raises border security, Ravi issue

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:50 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla. File photo
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Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Friday, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has submitted a detailed memorandum seeking a special development package for border districts, stronger anti-drone measures, protection against Ravi river erosion and the speedy implementation of key infrastructure projects.

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In the memorandum, Aujla noted that this would be the Prime Minister’s third visit to Punjab since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and urged the Centre to make concrete announcements for the border region instead of offering assurances. Describing Amritsar as a strategically important border district, the Congress MP said it continued to face serious challenges despite its significance to national security, trade and the economy.

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Aujla highlighted the growing threat of cross-border drone smuggling of narcotics, weapons and ammunition, saying repeated drone incursions from Pakistan had fuelled drug trafficking, gangster activity and organised crime in Punjab. He said he had repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament and called for a stronger response from the Centre.

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He urged the Union Government to deploy advanced anti-drone technology along the International Border, improve coordination among security agencies and launch a comprehensive drive to dismantle cross-border drug and arms smuggling networks. Referring to recent grenade attacks on police establishments and the rise in organised crime, Aujla said such incidents posed a serious threat.

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