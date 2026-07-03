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Home / Amritsar / Ahead of polls: Cong assigns key roles to Amritsar leaders

Ahead of polls: Cong assigns key roles to Amritsar leaders

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:03 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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As political parties in Punjab begin preparations for the Assembly elections, the Congress has entrusted several senior leaders from Amritsar with significant organisational responsibilities, signalling the party’s strategy to strengthen its base in the Majha region.

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As per the latest appointments announced by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla has been named co-chairperson of the party’s manifesto committee. The move reflects the party’s confidence in Aujla’s electoral experience and his ability to connect with grassroots workers as well as voters. Rajasansi Congress MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria has also been appointed co-chairperson of the same committee.

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Former minister Raj Kumar Verka has been appointed executive president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Considered an influential Dalit face of the party, Verka’s new role is being viewed is being seen as politically significant as Congress seeks to strengthen its outreach among various social groups.

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The party has also assigned important organisational responsibilities to senior leaders OP Soni and Sukhbinder Singh Danny. Soni has been made co-chairman of the election management and coordination committee, while Danny has been appointed executive president.

The appointments are particularly noteworthy in the district, where AAP currently has only one minister.

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However, the real test for the party will be to ensure unity. While former BJP leader Anil Joshi, who is in the Congress, along with former MLA Sunil Dutti, are main contenders in Amritsar north Assembly segment, a similar situation is being witnessed in Amritsar south, where former MP Jasbir Singh Gill and former Improvement Trust Chairman Dinesh Bassi are interested.

In Ajnala too, a section of Congress workers are demanding that for Sukh Aujla, brother of MP Aujla, be fielded as the party candidate. However, former MLA Harpartap Singh Ajnala is also in the race.

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