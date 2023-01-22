Ahead of R-Day, police conduct search ops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Punjab Police carried out search operations in different parts of the city under ‘Operation Eagle’ here on Saturday. All senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police and gazetted officers were part of these search operations.

Besides the railway station and the bus stand, the police carried out search operations in Anngarh area. Hotels and guest houses were searched by the cops. The entry and exit points were sealed during the search operations and vehicles were searched to check the movement of nefarious elements.

It is evident to mention here that the special cell of the Delhi Police had arrested two terror suspects earlier this month who were tasked to carry out targeting killings. Yesterday, two alleged operatives Khalistani terror and gangsters module were held following an encounter in Beas.

As many as 780 cops were pressed into service while 45 points were barricaded by the police for checking vehicles. The police issued challans to 215 vehicles and rounded up as many as 105 suspicious elements.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh along with DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal and ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk conducted a search operation at the Amritsar railway station and outside its complex. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors were pressed into service during the search operation.

DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar led the team for the search operation at the Interstate Bus Terminus. The police teams searched buses, stalls and shops in the bus stand, besides questioning suspicious elements. The hotels around the bus stand were checked by the police teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said special plans were made to remove various bottlenecks. He said traffic from Court Road had been diverted towards Crystal Chowk while traffic coming from the railway station side was diverted towards the new bridge. He said appropriate measures would be taken to streamline traffic in Amritsar.