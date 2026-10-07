AI, cybersecurity enter classrooms; 425 govt schools picked for training

Artificial Intelligence, robotics and cybersecurity are set to become part of the learning experience for students in Punjab’s government schools, with the state government rolling out a skill-based initiative aimed at preparing young learners for a technology-driven future.

As part of the initiative, students of 425 government schools across the state will be trained in AI, robotics and cybersecurity under the state’s Mission Raftaar project. In Amritsar, the programme has already moved to the teacher-training stage, with computer teachers from 27 government schools being trained in these emerging technologies.

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The development came into focus at a meeting of principals and headmasters of government schools in the district held at Madhav Vidya Niketan School, Ranjit Avenue. District Education Officer (SE) Harjinder Singh chaired the meeting, while Gurpal Singh, National Chairman, SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), Digital India Hub, attended as chief guest and briefed educators on the growing relevance of AI and government initiatives aimed at building AI skills among young people.

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Harjinder Singh said government-school students in the district were already being introduced to artificial intelligence through the ‘Skill India for AI Readiness’ portal provided by the Central Government. He stressed that exposure to emerging technologies was no longer an optional addition to education but an important component of preparing students for future academic and employment opportunities.

Under Mission Raftaar, computer teachers from 27 government schools in Amritsar are receiving practical training in AI, robotics and cybersecurity at various institutions. “Once trained, these teachers will serve as the resource persons in their respective schools and pass on the skills to students,” said Harjinder Singh.

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The programme also seeks to move technology education beyond theory. The government has released Rs 50,000 each to the 27 participating schools in Amritsar for the purchase of robotic kits. Students will use the kits to develop AI- and robotics-based projects, giving them an opportunity to learn through experimentation, design and problem-solving.

For government schools, the initiative represents a shift towards a more hands-on model of technology education, where students are not merely introduced to concepts such as AI and robotics but are encouraged to build, experiment and apply what they learn.

Officials said the programme was expected to nurture creative thinking, problem-solving abilities and practical technological skills among students, while exposing them to emerging fields that could shape higher education and employment in the years ahead.