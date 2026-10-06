DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / AI education: A new opportunity for Punjab’s govt schools

AI education: A new opportunity for Punjab’s govt schools

Kamal Kumar, a lecturer of chemistry and science project mentor at School of Eminence for Girls, Mall Road, talks about AI in Punjab’s govt schools

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:06 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kamal Kumar
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way we live, learn and work. From healthcare and agriculture to education and transportation, AI is becoming an important part of modern society. Its introduction in Punjab’s government schools can open a new chapter in school education and prepare students for a technology-driven future.

The real purpose of AI education should not be to make students mere users of technology, but creators and problem-solvers. Government-school students can be encouraged to explore AI through coding, robotics, science projects, data analysis and hands-on activities.

Advertisement

Since, Punjab announced AI to be taught in public schools from Class I onwards as a mandatory subject, it offers a unique environment for applying AI to real-life challenges. Students can develop innovative projects related to smart agriculture, crop protection, water conservation, pollution monitoring, waste management, traffic safety and energy conservation. Such projects can connect classroom learning with the needs of local communities.

Advertisement

From classrooms to innovation labs

Facilities such as Atal Tinkering Labs, science laboratories, computer labs and digital classrooms can become powerful platforms for AI-based learning. When AI is combined with robotics, electronics and STEM education, students can move beyond textbooks and learn by designing, testing and improving their own solutions.

Advertisement

This approach can be especially valuable in government schools, where providing equal access to emerging technologies can help bridge the digital divide. Talent exists in every village, town and city; what students need is opportunity, guidance and exposure. Several students from Punjab’s government schools are already excelling in national science and innovation competitions.

Teachers at centre

AI should support teachers, not replace them. Well-trained teachers can guide students in using AI effectively, checking information, understanding bias and protecting privacy. Regular professional development in AI and digital technologies will therefore be essential. Digital ethics, cybersecurity, misinformation, data privacy and responsible use of AI must form an important part of AI literacy.

Preparing Punjab’s future innovators

The success of AI education should not be measured simply by how many students know the definition of artificial intelligence. It should be measured by how confidently students can use technology to solve real problems. A student from a government school in Punjab should be able to dream of becoming an engineer, scientist, programmer, robotics expert or AI innovator—and have access to the opportunities needed to pursue that dream.

The introduction of AI can therefore become more than a technological initiative. It can become a movement towards creativity, scientific thinking and innovation. The future of Punjab will not simply be powered by artificial intelligence—it can be created by the students sitting today in its government-school classrooms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts