AI poster row: Showing any community in poor light uncalled for: SGPC

A day after the US Department of Homeland Security took down an AI-generated poster asking "Mr Singh" to self-deport, SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the post had unfairly targeted the Punjabi and Sikh community.

Dhami has written to the US Embassy in New Delhi, objecting to the content of the poster. He has also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the US authorities through diplomatic channels.

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While welcoming the withdrawal of the poster, Dhami said such references could create a negative perception about an entire community by associating an individual’s alleged conduct with his religious or ethnic identity.

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He said Punjabis and Sikhs had made significant contributions to the economic and social development of the United States through their hard work and skills. He particularly referred to the community’s presence in the trucking sector and other fields.

According to the SGPC statement, Dhami said mentioning “Mr Singh” in the poster and highlighting his identity in connection with a driving-related matter reflected bias against the Punjabi and Sikh community.

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“Targeting any community on the basis of its religious identity, name or attire is against the values of a civilised society,” he said.

Dhami said the Sikh community was known globally for its contribution to society and humanitarian service. An issue involving an individual, he said, should not be projected in a manner that casts aspersions on the wider Punjabi or Sikh community.

He said attempts to portray immigrant communities negatively were inconsistent with the multicultural character of the United States and could affect social harmony.

The SGPC president urged Jaishankar to raise the issue with the US and seek appropriate action, saying such incidents required greater sensitivity towards the religious and cultural identities of immigrant communities.