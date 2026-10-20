Aided college teachers announce month-long stir over DA arrears

The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) has announced a statewide agitation from November 3 to December 2 to press the Punjab Government to resolve the long-pending demands of teachers working in government-aided colleges.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the newly constituted PCCTU executive at Hindu College, Amritsar, where members unanimously approved a phased programme of protests to put pressure on the state government.

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PCCTU general secretary BB Yadav said the agitation had become necessary because of the government’s failure to address several long-standing issues affecting aided college teachers. These include delays in releasing regular salary grants, non-payment of arrears under the 7th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016, restoration of the 95 per cent grant for 1,925 teachers, issuance of a notification on an 8 per cent dearness allowance (DA) increase, and clearance of pending cash promotion cases.

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He alleged that the continued delay in resolving these issues had caused considerable hardship to teachers. He also accused representatives of the state government and local college management committees of acting against the interests of the teaching community.

Announcing the agitation schedule, PCCTU state president Surjit Singh Dhaliwal said the first phase would comprise campus-level dharnas at 136 aided colleges on November 3 and 4. District-level protest demonstrations would follow on November 16 and 17, while rallies would be held at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) on November 25 and in the Punjab and Punjabi University area on November 26.

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The agitation would culminate in a state-level rally on December 2. Teachers would also hold demonstrations in the constituency of Aam Aadmi Party president Aman Arora and in the Dirba constituency of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

AIFUCTO national secretary Dr Viney Sohfat expressed concern over the pending demands and urged the Director of Higher Education to convene a meeting with the PCCTU panel at the earliest to resolve the issues.

The teachers’ body also demanded that vacancies in all private aided colleges be filled at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the DAV Management Committee announced a separate agitation to seek the resolution of various pending issues concerning teachers. The meeting also discussed a strategy to protest against alleged discrimination in the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in some colleges.