Aided colleges to continue boycott

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

A meeting of the executive committee of the Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGACMF) was held today under the chairmanship of president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. In the meeting it was unanimously decided not to conduct admission on the centralised online portal, as proposed by the Department of Higher Education, Punjab, in all the aided colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising of representatives from Management Federation, Principals Associations of three state universities and Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) and management of un-aided colleges was expanded to form a 21-members panel which would soon meet to finalise the next course of action to fight on various issues confronting higher education in Punjab.

“A meeting will be held in Chandigarh to chalk out strategy for the future course of action as the state government is paying no heed to the demands of the institutions of higher learning,” said Chhina, adding that the centralised admission portal is detrimental to the interests of the colleges and serves the interest of the private universities.

The colleges are already conducting online admissions on their own and the state government should not force them for centralised admissions, which is `discriminatory’ and full of flaws, he said. No college shall participate in the `discriminatory’ centralised admission portal, which they allege is being implemented arbitrarily without going into the merits and consequences.