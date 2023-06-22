Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

Two former faculty members of Khalsa College Senior Secondary Girls School have accused the principal and management of selling books received under a Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) scheme as scrap.

These books are meant for free distribution among students of classes I to XII and are issued in accordance with the enrolment for each school.

The former faculty members also said a complaint in this regard had been previously lodged with the management of Khalsa College Governing Council.

All government and aided schools of the Punjab Government receive free textbooks and other learning material for distribution among students every year. Khalsa College Senior Secondary Girls School falls in the aided schools category.

“The school receives books for distribution among girl students. But these books are not properly distributed and later, torn, declared as damaged and sold off as scrap,” said a former faculty member of the school, not wishing to be named. “This matter was reported earlier to the management as well, but nothing came of it.”

When The Tribune visited the school premises, some staff members were found gathering books and scrap for selling them.

School Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal, refuting the claims, said, “The school follows a routine procedure to discard damaged and used books that students no longer want to read. We have a bank at school where books from previous years and the ones that are damaged and not used by students are kept. We take permission from students before selling these books as scrap.”

Terming the allegations as ‘vendetta’ against her, she said “some elements were spreading false information”.

She said, “There is no truth in these allegations. It seems the work of some miscreants.”

A spokesperson from the school management said it would look into the matter.

The spokesperson said, “We received a complaint five months ago regarding some issues. An inquiry was held but nothing significant came out of it. We will definitely look into any reported anomalies.”

Schools to send surplus books to department: DEO

Every year, several schools demand and receive books from the PSEB for free distribution, but many are found selling these as scrap, in violation of the norms.

Sushil Kumar Tuli, DEO (Secondary), said schools send their demand for books directly to block primary officers, who further check the requirements and send the stock.

He said, “To counter such issues, proper checking is done as per enrolment of the school, based on information uploaded at e-Punjab portal. In case any school is found violating norms or not distributing books as per directions, the DEO office conducts an inquiry.”

He further said, “Schools are supposed to upload information about the total number of books distributed on e-Punjab portal. Surplus books are to be sent back to the agency concerned. We will conduct an inquiry and verify facts in this case.”