Aided school teachers call off stir after government assurance

The Punjab Aided School Union has called off its proposed mass casual leave and protest on Teachers' Day after the state government invited its representatives for talks with Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on September 9.

Ajay Chauhan, president of the Aided School Union, Punjab, said the decision was taken after government officials intervened and assured the union of a meeting with the minister.

Advertisement

"All employees of the Aided School Union, Punjab, had announced mass casual leave on Teachers' Day and planned to hold a protest and gherao at the residence of the Education Minister in his village Gambhirpur, Anandpur Sahib. However, government officials intervened and we are now going to meet the Education Minister to discuss our demands. The major grievance of most teachers is that they have not been paid their full salaries for the past several months. We hope to find a resolution at the meeting," said Chauhan.

Advertisement

The state government is already facing pressure from government employees and teachers' unions over several issues, including vacancies, allowances and dearness allowance. Members of the Aided School Union said they did not want a prolonged confrontation with the government.

"Unlike fully regular government employees, aided-school teachers have school managements between them and the government. Since our issues are largely related to the financial distress being faced by teachers, prolonged confrontation will only make us more financially vulnerable. We hope the government understands our situation and offers immediate relief," said Chauhan.

Advertisement

In most districts of Punjab, aided-school employees have not received salaries for the past eight months. In several districts, salary dues have accumulated for 15 months, while in some districts they have remained unpaid for as long as 19 months.