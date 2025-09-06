Aided school teachers observe ‘Black Day’ over pending salaries in Phagwara

Teachers and staff of government-aided schools in Kapurthala district, who have been waiting for months to receive their salaries, observed Teachers’ Day as a ‘Black Day’ to register their protest.

C&V teachers have not been paid for nearly 17 months, while non-teaching staff have been without salaries for the last eight months.

Marking the day by wearing black clothes, badges, and ribbons, the protesting employees expressed deep resentment against the Punjab government. A delegation led by district president Monika Sharma submitted a memorandum to SDM Phagwara Jasanjeet Singh, urging the immediate release of the long-pending salaries.

Speaking to the media, Sharma highlighted that two aided schools in village Panshat, Kapurthala district, have not received any salary grants since January 2024. She emphasised that the government must establish a proper system to ensure timely release of salaries and dues for aided school employees, without unnecessary delays.

Sharma stressed that if the government wishes to maintain quality education in aided schools, protecting the dignity and morale of teachers must be a foremost priority.

Several union leaders and school staff were also present on the occasion.