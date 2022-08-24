Aided School Teachers’ Union warns of stir against Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

The teaching fraternity in the state seems to be gearing up to take on the state government over “non-fulfillment” of poll promises.

After the college and university teachers’ announcement of resuming agitation against non-implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and roll back of delinking with UGC, teachers of the Aided School Teachers’ Union, Amritsar, today announced to hold protests against the government for delaying implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission wages and other demands.

District union president Rajkumar Mishra said neither the Sixth Pay Commission had been implemented by the Punjab Government for the aided school teachers nor the recommendations of the commission had been implemented for the pensioners of these schools.

“So far, aided school teachers have been granted benefits of previous pay commissions because the employees of aided schools have been given parity with government schools as per their legal status. Retired employees of aided schools are not even getting pension. We have submitted demand letters to the MLAs and ministers of the present government several times, but the government is not paying any attention to the demands of teachers and pensioners of aided schools,” he added.

He said, “Shortage of audit staff in the DPI office delays the release of salaries of teachers of aided schools. Neither the salary is being given on time, nor pension is being implemented. Teachers are facing financial problems.”

The union members said the government has 10 days to announce their decision on the issues or they will be forced to mark Teacher’s Day on September 5 as “Black Day”. “We are ready for agitation in case our grievances are ignored,” he said.

Ajay Chohan, a teacher and media coordinator of the union, said, “Many schools don’t have management committees for want of approval by the DPI office. The salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff have not been released for the past six months due to cancellation of the authorisation letter given to the previous authorities. The AAP government’s election manifesto also promised to make aided schools in Punjab on par with aided schools in Delhi. Is this how they will do it?”