Aided School Union alleges govt apathy, threatens agitation

Amritsar, March 27

The Aided School Union today attacked the state government for its step-motherly treatment towards aided schools and announced the decision to launch an agitation against the ignorance of the government on various issues. Ajay Chauhan, Aided School Union (Amritsar), secretary, said grants released by the state government to aided schools had been pending in some schools since January 2023 and the grant for the month of March had also not been released till date by the Directorate Punjab.

“Recently, the DPI office released grants for some schools for the month of January and February, but because there is delay in issue of approval of grants of some schools by the DPI office, Mohali, there was irregularity in grade pay of staff. Also, the difficulty is that a letter has been issued by the Secretary, Treasury and Expenditure, according to which token numbers of bills will be put up in the treasury for approval only till March 27, which was today. In such a situation, even if the grant is issued, the token number for bills of staffers will not be deposited in the treasury since the deadline has passed and the employees will have to be deprived of salary as they will not be approved. How is this justified?” said Chauhan.

He asked the government to allow tokenisation on salary bills and extension of the date so that salaries of two months of some staffers are not deprived.