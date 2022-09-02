Aided schools' staff to boycott Punjab Govt's Teachers' Day event

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The employees and pensioners of the Aided School Union have announced to boycott and gherao the state-level function of the Punjab Government on September 5 on the Teachers’ Day.

A team of the Amritsar Aided School Union went to different schools of the district and held meetings with the principals and staff for upcoming protest against the unfulfilled poll promises.

The aided school teachers said the government had not yet implemented the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission for the teachers, employees and pensioners of the aided schools. Union leaders said they would wear black badges during the state-level event on Teachers’ Day.

The union leaders alleged that teachers and employees of many districts of Punjab, including Amritsar, were being denied salaries for the last six months, for which the Education Department was not showing any concern.

“We have written to the authorities multiple times, held meetings with several leaders, appealed to the CM, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to immediately release the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission, but to no avail,” said Ajay Chauhan, spokesperson for the Aided School Union, Amritsar.