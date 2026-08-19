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Home / Amritsar / Aided staff, acting principal clash over salary row at Pathankot college

Aided staff, acting principal clash over salary row at Pathankot college

Teachers allege harassment, salary delays; principal denies charges

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 02:12 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The staff of Adarsh Bhartiya College, Pathankot, hold a demonstration against the acting principal.
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The grant-in-aid staff and the acting principal of one of the city’s most reputed educational institutions, SRPA Adarsh Bhartiya (AB) College, are on a warpath, with both sides going public to air their differences.

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Grant-in-aid staff receive a major part of their wages from the state government. The teachers claim that the acting principal, Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, has been regularly subjecting the staff to alleged harassment and victimisation.

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Interestingly, Gupta is an unaided staff member. A letter from the DPI (Colleges) clearly states that an unaided staff member cannot govern aided staff.

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Prof Harsh, a spokesman for the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU), maintained that Gupta should be removed if any relief is to be provided to the aided staff.

The teachers say they have not been paid their salaries for the last seven months due to Gupta’s “whimsical attitude”.

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Gupta, however, flatly denied the accusations and claimed that the teachers were holding protests without his permission.

“The staff is headed by the city SDM in his capacity as the administrator. The staff has neither taken my permission nor the SDM’s consent to hold protests. This is damaging the reputation of the prestigious college,” he said.

The staff, however, is in possession of a letter in which they have taken permission from the authorities concerned.

Aanchal, a spokeswoman for the union, said Kuldeep Kumar Gupta had failed to effectively pursue matters concerning the interests of the college in court.

“His adamant attitude has meant that the court has attached the salary account for aided staff,” she said.

“The aided staff has not got its wages for the last several months, while the acting principal has drawn six months’ salary during this period,” she added.

“This is grave injustice to the teachers who are in the midst of financial hardship,” college teacher Dr Vanita Gandotra said.

Kuldeep Gupta added: “Their salaries have been attached following a court order. I have held meetings with them on at least three occasions, but without any result.”

The teachers claimed that Gupta was coming out with “half-truths” and hiding the real facts.

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