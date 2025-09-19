DT
Aides of gangster Fauji injured in exchange of fire with police in Beas area

Aides of gangster Fauji injured in exchange of fire with police in Beas area

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
The Amritsar rural police on Thursday nabbed two miscreants linked to foreign-based notorious gangster Jeevan Fauji in the Beas area here following an exchange of fire.

Two of Fauji’s close aides — identified as Hari Kumar alias Harry of village Kala Sangha (Kapurthala) and Sandeep Singh alias Jani — sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were later overpowered by the police.

A bullet also grazed the arm of Ajay Pal Singh, SHO, Ramdass police station, though he escaped without major injuries. Police immediately rushed the injured accused to the hospital. An accomplice of the two shooters, identified as Aman Astar, managed to escape during the incident.

They had recently shot at Dr Kulwinder Singh, at his private hospital located in Sudhar village, after he failed to meet Fauji’s demand. He had threatened the doctor with dire consequences while demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion money.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh confirmed the incident and said a thorough investigation is underway. The police recovered two pistols from the two gangsters.

SSP Maninder Singh said the police had received intelligence inputs that the accused were moving through the Beas area. He said the trio had recently shot and injured Dr Kulwinder Singh of Bhangu Hospital in Sudhar village, Ramdass. The police had got a tip-off about their movements in the area. Acting swiftly, Ramdas police along with CIA staff set up check-points. When the accused arrived, they opened fire at the police team, triggering a fierce gun battle.

During the retaliatory firing, police bullets struck the two accused in their legs, bringing them down. Their associate Aman, however, managed to slip away. The SSP confirmed that a manhunt is underway to nab the absconding accused.

