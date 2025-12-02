DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / AIDS awareness campaign organised

AIDS awareness campaign organised

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:42 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
A special AIDS and drug abuse awareness programme was held on Monday to mark the World AIDS Day.

The event titled “Youth for Change – Let’s End AIDS” was organised in association with Khalsa University.

The campaign was conducted under the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority and the guidance of Jatinder Kaur, District and Sessions Judge-cum- Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). As part of the programme, a bike rally was organised from the School of Education, Khalsa University, till Varenium Park.

