AIDWA threatens to gherao police station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

Demanding justice for Sheetal (22) who had died on September 29, the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) has threatened to gherao the Gate Hakima police station.

AIDWA general secretary Kawaljit Kaur said a case against five members of Sheetal’s in-laws family, including her husband, was registered. She said the police have failed to arrest four of the accused. Kaur added that earlier too they had staged a protest outside the police demanding action against the accused and the police officials had assured them that all accused would be arrested.

Sheetal had married Shammi Kumar of the Haripura area and had a child with him. The members stated that the girl was being harassed by the family for past many years and had even approached the police around four months before her death.

Kawaljit Kaur said the failure of the police to take action on complaints of harassment by the in-laws often cost the complaints their lives.