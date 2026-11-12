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Home / Amritsar / Air breathable, roads visible, say locals as AQI down to 164 in Amritsar

Air breathable, roads visible, say locals as AQI down to 164 in Amritsar

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The visibility improved in Amritsar on Wednesday. Vishal Kumar
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Getting rid of the haze that hung over the city post-Diwali, locals today woke up to a clear sky and pleasant weather.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city has come down to 164, falling in the “unhealthy” category, which Punjab Pollution Control Board officials say is far better than the one (431) recorded on Diwali.

This AQI between 150 to 200 is considered “unhealthy”, which according to health experts may cause harm to sensitive groups or those with some serious illness.

The data was sourced from a continuous ambient air quality monitoring equipment installed at the Golden Temple complex, which keeps the Punjab Pollution Control Board up to speed.

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On the change of AQI, Inderjeet Singh, a local, said the sky was cloudy in the morning, but as the day progressed, the visibility improved considerably.

“There were days when post-Diwali, one would think twice before stepping out. I’m glad that the air is breathable and roads visible this time,” he added.

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