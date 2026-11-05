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Home / Amritsar / Air cleaner in Amritsar in comparison with past years, say officials

Air cleaner in Amritsar in comparison with past years, say officials

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Clean air has become a luxury. But the holy city has, somehow, managed to make it affordable, if the PPCB data is anything to go by.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved in the city in comparison with the previous years.

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As per the PPCB, the city’s AQI value remained between 116 and 123 in the past four days. It may not fall in the satisfactory category, but officials say it is far better as compared to the previous years. They added that the air quality had improved in the past two years.

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According to the PPCB data, there were 154 incidents of stubble burning till October 29. Inspections were carried out in 150 locations and straw burning confirmed at 75 sites.

The trend went downwards in Amritsar, which recorded only 152 farm fires. The number was extremely high at 472 in 2024.

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The same year (2024), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that Amritsar district’s AQI for five days from October 26 to 30 remained 228, 310, 160, 185 and 185, respectively.

On October 27, 2023, when Amritsar’s AQI (310) dipped to the “very poor” category, other cities like Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Patiala, Jalandhar and Khanna recorded much better air quality. The AQI in these cities was 152, 219, 202, 157 and 136, respectively.

Surinder Singh, a businessman, said the haze would leave one almost breathless. “We used to wait for the rain so as to get some relief,” he added.

Vikas Khanna, a local, said: “Each year around this time, the visibility would reduce, but this time, the case is not the same.”

Amritpal Singh Chahal, environmental engineer, PPCB, said awareness campaigns had made the difference this time. “Apart from residue management, district administrations are promoting crop diversification to prevent stubble burning,” he added.

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