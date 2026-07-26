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Home / Amritsar / Air-conditioning amiss at Amritsar airport, flyers seek repairs

Air-conditioning amiss at Amritsar airport, flyers seek repairs

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Air coolers and fans have been put in place as a tentative measure.
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It’s been a month since the central air-conditioning system at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, has been lying non-functional.

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Flyers say the summer is in full throttle, still the authorities are not doing anything to fix the defunct system.

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Commenting on the state of affairs, an elderly flyer said though the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had installed air coolers and fans at various spots, the high humidity level made it almost impossible for those catching flights from the airport to sit in the lounge or waiting area.

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Seeking measures to sort out the problem, FlyAmritsar Initiative has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the AAI to repair the central air-conditioning system and keep flyers updated with the ongoing work.

FlyAmritsar Initiative global convener Sameep Singh Gumtala said despite repeated complaints and social media posts by flyers and the organisation, there had been no visible action or official update on the expected timeline for repairs.

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He said the airport’s official social media handles continued to post routine updates, but had not responded to flyers’ concerns over the AC breakdown.

The organisation’s India convener, Yogesh Kamra, said the Amritsar airport handled over 3.5 million flyers annually and served as a key gateway to the Punjabi diaspora, pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple and international travellers.

He said if the system had not been working, it was the duty of the authorities to do the needful.

The organisation demanded immediate repair or replacement of the AC system, transparent public communication on the restoration timeline and additional interim measures to ensure passenger comfort until the system became operational.

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