Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which has started operating with a new code post-June 12 crash of AI-171 plane, was cancelled on Tuesday due to unavailability of aircraft, resulting from airspace curbs and additional precautionary checks, the airline said.

The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag led to the cancellation and maintained it has made alternative arrangements to fly affected passengers to their destination and offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by them.

Air India's official website confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London stands cancelled after being rescheduled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

"Flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) has been cancelled today (Tuesday) due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed," an AI spokesperson said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by passengers," he stated.

Consequently, flight AI-170 from London (Gatwick) to Amritsar of June 17 stands cancelled, the airline added.

Iran has closed its airspace due to its ongoing war with Israel, affecting flights headed to Europe.

AI's direct flight from Ahmedabad to London was earlier known by its assigned code 'AI-171'.

Airport sources said the flight having code AI-171 was suspended after the horrific crash which claimed 270 lives, including 29 people on the ground.

It resumed operation from Monday (June 16), five days after the crash, with a new flight code, AI-159, said an airport official.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the airport at 1.39 pm on June 12. While 241 persons on board the aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived.

"After the crash, the airline had suspended flights from Ahmedabad to London. The airline resumed the service on Monday, but with a new flight code, AI-159," said the official.

He said the return flight, having code AI-160, landed at SVPIA on Tuesday afternoon as per schedule.

As per the AI website, the first flight to London with the new code took off from Ahmedabad at 4:10 pm on Monday after a three-hour delay. The flight landed at Gatwick at 9:45pm on Monday.

However, the second flight, which was supposed to take off at 1:10 pm on Tuesday, was rescheduled to leave at 3 pm, but was eventually cancelled, said the website.