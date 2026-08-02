Air India upgrades Amritsar flights to London with larger aircraft

Air India has upgraded its direct non-stop services from Amritsar to London Gatwick and Birmingham by deploying the larger Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, replacing the smaller Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on both international routes.

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The move significantly increases passenger capacity while introducing first class on these routes for the first time. The upgraded aircraft also offers an enhanced business class experience, improved onboard amenities and Wi-Fi connectivity.

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The Boeing 777-300ER features eight first class suites with privacy sliding doors, 40 fully flat business class beds and 280 economy class seats. In comparison, the Boeing 787-8 previously operating on the routes was configured with 28 business class seats and 241 economy class seats.

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The airline said the deployment marks a substantial increase in premium seating capacity and is aimed at enhancing the travel experience for passengers flying from Amritsar to the United Kingdom (UK).

Passengers will also have access to onboard Wi-Fi for the first time on these routes, allowing them to stay connected throughout their journey.

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Air India said the upgraded aircraft features significantly improved cabin interiors, redesigned business class seats with fully flat beds, refreshed food and beverage options offering Indian

and international cuisine,

a selection of premium wines and spirits, and an expanded inflight entertainment library featuring movies, television programmes and music.

The airline said the aircraft upgrade is part of its broader efforts to enhance the overall customer experience and modernise its international services.

The deployment of the Boeing 777-300ER is expected to benefit travellers from Punjab, particularly the large number of passengers who use Air India’s direct flights between Amritsar and the United Kingdom.