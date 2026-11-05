Air pollution a major health challenge in Amritsar, need to tread with caution, say experts

Prolonged exposure to air pollution is emerging as a serious public health threat, increasing the risk of respiratory diseases, heart attacks, strokes and other chronic ailments, warn medical experts.

Children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with pre-existing co-morbidities are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of deteriorating air quality.

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Dr Guneet, Head of the Department of Respiratory Diseases and the TB Hospital under Government Medical College, said air pollution had emerged as a major public health challenge. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, air pollution was linked to an estimated 1.67 million deaths in India in 2019.

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She said vehicular emissions, industrial smoke, construction dust, agricultural residue burning, household waste and the use of polluting cooking fuels were among the major sources of air pollution. During winter, low wind speeds and falling temperatures in northern India often trap pollutants close to the ground, further worsening air quality.

“The effects are not limited to the lungs. Polluted air irritates and inflames the respiratory tract, triggering persistent cough, throat irritation, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness. It can aggravate asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while prolonged exposure is associated with declining lung function and an increased risk of lung cancer,” she said.

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She added that fine particulate matter could penetrate deep into the lungs, with some particles entering the bloodstream and contributing to inflammation and cardiovascular complications.

Dr Naresh Chawla, a noted pulmonologist and former District TB Officer, said children were particularly vulnerable as their lungs were still developing. Elderly people, pregnant women and patients suffering from asthma, COPD and heart ailments also faced higher health risks.

“There has been a rise in the number of patients, while those already struggling with respiratory problems face tough times during this season,” he said.

Dr Ravneet Grover, another chest specialist, advised people against dismissing persistent cough, wheezing and breathlessness as routine seasonal complaints. He recommended checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) before planning outdoor activities and restricting exposure on days when pollution levels were high.

Doctors also advised people to avoid strenuous exercise near busy roads and use properly fitted N95 masks when outdoor exposure was unavoidable.

Prominent environmentalist PS Bhatty said unlike contaminated food and water, which people could refuse to consume, polluted air was an unavoidable exposure. Every person breathes thousands of times a day, making deteriorating air quality a concern. The AQI in Amritsar has remained alarmingly high in recent days. Readings above 300 fall in the ‘very poor’ category, while those exceeding 400 are classified as ‘severe.’