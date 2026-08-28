DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / AISSF, SSF (Mehta) merge; Major Singh named chief organiser

AISSF, SSF (Mehta) merge; Major Singh named chief organiser

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:55 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the AISSF and the SSF (Mehta) at the meeting. vishal kumar
Advertisement

The All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) and the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta) merged here on Wednesday, with Major Singh entrusted with leading the new organisation. Leaders said the merger marked an important step towards strengthening Sikh and youth organisations.

Advertisement

Major Singh Khalsa, patron of the AISSF, joined the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta) along with his associates. The senior leadership of the Federation (Mehta) warmly welcomed Major Singh Khalsa and his colleagues on the occasion.

Advertisement

Rajinder Singh Mehta and Amarjit Singh Chawla, patrons of the Federation (Mehta), were also present. Federation president Amarbir Singh Dhot appointed Major Singh Khalsa as the chief organiser of the organisation.

Advertisement

Khalsa had earlier held an important position in the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta). His decision to rejoin the Federation (Mehta) platform was aimed at bringing Sikh and youth forces together and taking them forward in a more effective manner.

Mehta and Chawla said Major Singh’s decision was appropriate and important in view of the present circumstances. They said the Sikh community was facing ideological and conceptual challenges at various levels, and there was a need to unite the youth on a common and strong platform.

Advertisement

Dhot and general secretary Lakhbir Singh Sekhon said the joining of Major Singh and his colleagues had given the organisation new strength and enthusiasm. They said the Federation (Mehta) would be expanded across Punjab and other areas in the coming period, while active, capable and competent youth would be entrusted with important responsibilities according to their abilities.

The leaders said the federation’s objective was not limited to organisational expansion. It also aimed to connect the younger generation with Sikh heritage, Sikh principles and Panthic thinking, create awareness about social responsibilities, and channel the energy of youth in a constructive direction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts