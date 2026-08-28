AISSF, SSF (Mehta) merge; Major Singh named chief organiser

The All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) and the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta) merged here on Wednesday, with Major Singh entrusted with leading the new organisation. Leaders said the merger marked an important step towards strengthening Sikh and youth organisations.

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Major Singh Khalsa, patron of the AISSF, joined the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta) along with his associates. The senior leadership of the Federation (Mehta) warmly welcomed Major Singh Khalsa and his colleagues on the occasion.

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Rajinder Singh Mehta and Amarjit Singh Chawla, patrons of the Federation (Mehta), were also present. Federation president Amarbir Singh Dhot appointed Major Singh Khalsa as the chief organiser of the organisation.

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Khalsa had earlier held an important position in the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta). His decision to rejoin the Federation (Mehta) platform was aimed at bringing Sikh and youth forces together and taking them forward in a more effective manner.

Mehta and Chawla said Major Singh’s decision was appropriate and important in view of the present circumstances. They said the Sikh community was facing ideological and conceptual challenges at various levels, and there was a need to unite the youth on a common and strong platform.

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Dhot and general secretary Lakhbir Singh Sekhon said the joining of Major Singh and his colleagues had given the organisation new strength and enthusiasm. They said the Federation (Mehta) would be expanded across Punjab and other areas in the coming period, while active, capable and competent youth would be entrusted with important responsibilities according to their abilities.

The leaders said the federation’s objective was not limited to organisational expansion. It also aimed to connect the younger generation with Sikh heritage, Sikh principles and Panthic thinking, create awareness about social responsibilities, and channel the energy of youth in a constructive direction.