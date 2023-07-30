AIT Chairman inspects stadium

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) Chairman Ashok Talwar conducted an inspection of the under-construction indoor sport stadium being constructed by it at Shaktri Bagh here on Saturday. He expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing construction work and instructed to complete the stadium within the stipulated time.

After inspecting the indoor stadium, Ashok Talwar said the Punjab Government was committed to restoring the past glory of the state in the field of sports. “Amritsar has a huge potential of sports talent, which can only be tapped by providing them adequate infrastructure and opportunities. We will encourage the youth towards the sports. The city will give its full contribution to sports under the mission of revival of sports in Punjab.”

The Chairman said this indoor stadium was almost ready. He said a women’s gym, gatka practice hall, warm-up track, physiotherapy hall, wrestling hall, boxing hall, administration block, etc, would be constructed on the ground floor.