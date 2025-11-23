AIT chief initiates development works in Amritsar North constituency

Development works in the North Assembly constituency have picked up significant pace, with Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party’s constituency in-charge Karamjit Singh Rintu kick-starting the construction of new roads in Basant Avenue and Ranjit Avenue areas. Rintu claimed that he has intensified the overall progress of infrastructure projects across the constituency, ensuring regular repair and upgrade of damaged roads and streets in all wards.

While inaugurating a road project here on Saturday, Rintu said during the past five months, he visited every ward and nearly a dozen panchayat areas to personally hear public grievances. After understanding the issues on the ground, the top priority was to expedite incomplete development projects. He added that over the last three months, major roads across the constituency have been undergoing rapid reconstruction and strengthening.

Besides main roads, work on upgrading streets and market lanes is also underway using interlocking tiles, concrete flooring and RMC. With Basant Avenue now added to the development drive, residents can expect modern, high-quality road infrastructure. Earlier, works had already been completed in Ranjit Avenue, Green Avenue, Shastri Nagar, 88-Foot Road, Circular Road, New Amritsar, Housing Board Colony, Veer Singh Hall Road, Jamun Wali Road, Khadda Street, Brahm Nagar, and Nehru Colony.

Rintu assured that no road in the North constituency will be left unfinished. Residents and local elders thanked him for personally supervising the ongoing development activities. He further stated that the sanitation system in the area will undergo complete improvement in the coming weeks. Regular meetings are being held with company officials and all required vehicles and machinery for sanitation will be fully deployed within the next month.

Work on clearing garbage from large vacant plots belonging to the Improvement Trust in Ranjit Avenue is also progressing swiftly. These sites will be kept completely clean in the coming days, he added. Reiterating his commitment to transparent governance, Rintu said he does not believe in divisive politics. Senior Deputy Mayor Priyanka Sharma, Ritesh Sharma, councillor Gulzar Bittu, Sahil Saggar, Bobby Sareen, Raj Pratap Bajwa, Priyanka Aggarwal, Dr Sanjeev Arora, Ankur Gupta, Kishore Bhagat, Kuldeep Laddu and several prominent residents of the area were present on the occasion.