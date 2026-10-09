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Home / Amritsar / AIT ex-chief’s arrest: Pargat meets kin, calls for fair probe

AIT ex-chief’s arrest: Pargat meets kin, calls for fair probe

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:13 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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New president of the Punjab Congress Pargat Singh (in yellow turban) at the residence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Bassi.
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The new president of the Punjab Congress, Pargat Singh, today visited the residence of former Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman and senior Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who is in police custody in a fraud case.

He met Bassi’s family, enquired about their well-being and assured them of every possible help.

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The Congress leader said the party stood by Bassi and his family during this difficult time.

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On the sidelines, Pargat Singh targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government and the police administration, alleging that the Police Department had become a puppet at the hands of the government.

He said registering false cases against opposition leaders and Congress workers did not behove of a government in power.

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Pargat Singh asked police officials not to succumb to political pressure, warning them of acting against those innocent.

Calling for a fair probe, the Congress leader said if any innocent leader or worker would be subjected to harassment, the party would not stay quiet.

Earlier, Dinesh Bassi, during a court hearing, said his passport had already been deposited with the court and that he was not planning to go anywhere.

Bassi will next appear before the court on Friday.

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