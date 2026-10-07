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Home / Amritsar / AIT former chief sent to 2-day police remand for fraud

AIT former chief sent to 2-day police remand for fraud

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Dinesh Bassi in custody at the court in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar
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Former Amritsar Improvement Chairman and Congress leader Dinesh Bassi was sent to a two-day police remand. He was arrested by the Civil Lines police in a fraud case yesterday and was produced before the court on Tuesday.

The Civil Lines police had earlier booked his son Vansh Bassi, in an alleged Rs 50-lakh property fraud case.

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His arrest triggered a protest by Congress councillors and leaders, who staged a sit-in outside the Civil Lines police station on Monday. Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla also reached the spot and termed the action politically motivated.

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During arguments, the prosecution sought his police remand while Bassi’s counsel, Ravi Mahajan, opposed it and said he should be sent to judicial custody.

Bassi’s counsel pointed out that his client had been implicated in the cheating case under political pressure. He said the FIR and the police zimni (daily diary report) recorded on Monday alleged that Bassi had intimidated and threatened complainant Kanwardeep Singh. However, the police invoked the charges of criminal conspiracy.

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Bassi alleged that the case against him was politically motivated. He claimed that he was likely to be the Congress candidate from the Amritsar East Assembly constituency. He said he was pursuing the case involving his son and was thus made an accused in the same case.

The Civil Lines police had on September 22 booked Vansh Bassi and his alleged associate, Amit Bajaj, for allegedly duping Kanwardeep, a resident of Canal colony of Rs 50 lakh in a property deal. The complainant alleged that he had entered into an agreement to buy a property from the accused in June 2023 and paid Rs 50 lakh against the deal.

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