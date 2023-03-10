AIT team removes illegal milk booth

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

After failing to comply with the orders of the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, finally the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) has demolished the illegal milk booth set up in the corridor of Nehru Shopping Complex on the Lawrence Road.

A team of the Amritsar Improvement Trust with a JCB machine reached the Lawrence Road chowk early in the morning on Wednesday. The entire illegal structure was demolished and removed from the place within half an hour.

On Tuesday, the owners of the illegal booth had resisted the move and forced the AIT team to return without removing the structure. It had caused a huge embarrassment to the AIT as the Deputy Commissioner had cancelled the allotment of the booth on February 14.

Later when the Deputy Commissioner visited the area earlier this week, he pulled up AIT officials for their failure to comply with the orders issued three weeks ago. The AIT then planned a drive to remove the structure on Tuesday.

After its failure, it planned to carry out another drive next morning. However, the booth was empty when the AIT team started its operation. Sources in the department shared that the owners might have sensed the seriousness of the issue and removed the goods in the night.

The booth was allotted in July 2020 during the tenure of then AIT Chairman Dinesh Bassi. He had allegedly bypassed all the norms to allot such booths to benefit his relatives.