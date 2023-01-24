Ajnala abduction case: Priest held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 23

Two days after a 22-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Ajnala, the police have arrested a priest in connection with the case, and found the girl.

According to the police, it was not a case of abduction as the girl has claimed that she had eloped with the suspect — Mukha Masih — of her own volition. The girl would be produced in the court for recording her statement.

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said that following a probe, it was found that the two had an affair. The girl used to work at a salon in Ajnala. She was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way back home in Diyal Bhatti village.

The girl’s mother told the police that her daughter did not return home from work on Friday. The following day, the suspect called up her fiancé from her mobile phone and told him that she had been kidnapped.

The family of the girl informed the Ajnala police, and subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 363 and 365 of the IPC.

The Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India (CNI), has suspended Mukha Masih, who is one of its evangelists, in view of the incident.