Ajnala clash accused, US citizen held for illegal entry into India

The UP Police have arrested Vikramjit Singh, an accused in the 2023 Ajnala police station clash and reportedly a member of “Waris Punjab De” organisation, at the India-Nepal border for trying to gain illegal entry into India.

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The police also arrested a US citizen, identified as Manveer Singh, who is wanted by the Moga police, it is learnt.

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Three other persons, accused of facilitating their illegal entry into India, have also been nabbed, while Joga Singh of the Pilibhit area, the mastermind, is at large.

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The arrests came to light after the Uttar Pradesh Police shared information about the illegality with the Punjab Police.

Vikramjit Singh had been evading arrest for over two years. During this period, he allegedly hid at various locations, including Mumbai, Rajasthan, Delhi and Udhampur, before escaping to Kathmandu, Nepal, nearly a year ago. Confirming the arrests, Uttar Pradesh Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava told the media that both men were taken into custody for entering India without valid travel documents.

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“Manveer Singh, a US citizen, was caught during attempting to enter India without a visa through illegal means,” Srivastava told the media, adding that neither of them possessed the required documents for legal entry.

Police sources said Vikramjit Singh was among the supporters accompanying Amritpal Singh, then chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation and now the Khadoor Sahib MP, during a protest march to the Ajnala police station in February 2023.

The march was organised to secure the release of Amritpal’s aide, Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, who was arrested in an attempt-to-murder case.

Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SSP, Amritsar Rural, said a police team had already been despatched to take Vikramjit Singh into custody. An active arrest warrant was already pending against him. He was travelling using a fake Aadhaar card.

Similarly, Manveer Singh was wanted by the Moga police in alleged unlawful activities case, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws.