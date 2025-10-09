Ajnala doctor succumbs to injuries 24 days after attack

Dr Kulwinder Singh, physician from Sudhar village in Ajnala, succumbed to his injuries on late Monday night, 24 days after he was shot at inside his own hospital.

The attack, which took place on September 12, was allegedly orchestrated by gangster Jeewan Fauji, who is operating from abroad, along with his associates. According to police investigations, two assailants posing as patients entered the hospital around noon and opened fire on Dr Kulwinder Singh during a consultation. The doctor sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was initially admitted to a local private hospital before being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment. Despite battling for life for 24 days, he could not survive.

The police have already arrested three accused, including two shooters, who were nabbed after a brief encounter. Another local aide, identified as Jagga, was held within 24 hours of the incident for providing the motorcycle used in the attack. A CCTV installed in the hospital captured the entire episode, helping the police trace the culprits.

The family members of the deceased doctor alleged that he had been receiving extortion threats from different gangsters for several months.

Two months prior to the attack, unidentified persons had fired shots outside Bhangu Hospital, prompting Dr Kulwinder Singh to file a complaint. Though the administration had provided him a gunman for his security, the personnel was reportedly on leave on the day of the attack.