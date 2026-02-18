DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Ajnala farmer reaps profit, gains recognition by practising crop diversification in his fields

Ajnala farmer reaps profit, gains recognition by practising crop diversification in his fields

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmer Baldev Singh Sohal from Sarangdev village in Ajnala block has been honoured by the ICAR, PAU and KVK. Photo: Vishal kumar
Advertisement

Baldev Singh, Sarpanch of Sarangdev village in Ajnala block, has been making farming more profitable for the past 10 years by adopting intercropping. His innovative model has earned him several prestigious awards in progressive agriculture. Baldev Singh has been successfully practising intercropping in sugarcane fields since 2016 by sowing rajmah (kidney beans) and tomatoes along with sugarcane. For this successful model, he was honoured by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Tamil Nadu. He has also been honoured by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Amritsar, for his achievements.

Advertisement

Sharing his experience, Baldev Singh said that since 2000, he had been working on crop diversification to break the traditional wheat-paddy cycle. He regularly cultivated sugarcane as an alternative crop. Based on his experience, he planted sugarcane with a spacing of 27 inches and left a 54-inch bed vacant between rows. This spacing not only improved sugarcane yield but also allowed room for additional crops. In 2016, he started using the vacant 54-inch beds to grow tomatoes and rajmah. The experiment proved highly successful, with bumper yields from all three crops. He sows the three crops in February. Tomatoes are ready for plucking and rajmah is harvested by April, while sugarcane continues to grow.

Advertisement

Baldev Singh cultivates around 40 acres of land. During the winter season, he grows wheat along with peas and mustard in the same field. Instead of using the usual 40 kg of wheat seed per acre, he uses only 15 kg, reducing input costs without affecting production. Sarpanch Baldev Singh believes that by adopting new techniques of farming and diversifying crops, farmers can reduce the challenges faced by agriculture and earn better profits. His model is now being seen as an example for other farmers in the region.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts