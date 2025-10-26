DT
Ajnala flood-hit students get exam fee relief worth Rs 8.25L

Ajnala flood-hit students get exam fee relief worth Rs 8.25L

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
The people affected by the recent devastating floods in Punjab are receiving large-scale assistance from various social service organisations and individuals contributing in their own ways.

The Punjab president of the Sarbat da Bhala Trust, Sukhjinder Singh Heer, in collaboration with the Indian Revenue Services Ladies Association, today launched a unique initiative to pay the board examination fee of hundreds of students studying in Classes X and XII in government schools across the flood-affected areas of Ajnala.

Members of the association handed over a cheque of Rs 8.25 lakh to the district administration as full payment of board examination fee for students studying in government senior secondary schools in Ramdas, Thoba and Gaggomahal — some of the worst-affected villages during the floods. Of this amount, Rs 4.25 lakh was allocated for students of the Government Senior Secondary School, Ramdas; Rs 2.27 lakh for the Government Senior Secondary School, Thoba; and Rs 1.59 lakh for the Government Senior Secondary School, Gaggomahal.

During their visit, the association members interacted with the students, listened to their concerns and assured them of continued support in the future. They also motivated the students to work hard and strive to achieve their goals in life.

