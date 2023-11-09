Ajnala jeweller gets Rs 10 lakh extortion call

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The police have booked an unknown person for allegedly demanding extortion from a jeweller identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Chamiari village. The unknown caller identified himself as Lalli Phagwaria and demanded

Rs 10 lakh in extortion from jeweller while threatening him with dire consequences.

Avtar Singh (42), who has a jewellery shop in Ajnala, told the police that on October 29 night, he got a call on his WhatsApp number. The caller said he was an accomplice of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The suspect said leave Bhagwanpuria, he was Lalli Phagwaria and demanded ransom. Avtar said initially, he did not bother. Later, he started receiving calls frequently. The victim said the suspect gave him three days to pay the money and in case of non-payment, his man Lahoirya would visit him. The suspect threatened that he would be shot dead.

The police have registered a case under Sections 384, 387 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person in this connection. Sukhjinder Singh, Station House Officer, Ajnala police station, said an investigation was underway to identify the suspect.