Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

Amritsar, May 22
Residents of Ajnala area, under the banner of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, staged a protest against the police over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area here on Monday. They said while several police cases had been registered against innocent persons, criminals were roaming fearlessly.
They said incidents of theft of bikes and milch animals from the area had increased, but the police failed to take any action. Jamhoori Kisan Sabha president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said they also apprised police officials of the problems being faced by residents.
Dr Satnam Singh said after the protest, police officials held a meeting with the residents and assured them of help in all cases. He said the residents were hoping that the supply line of the drugs in the area would be broken after the new government was formed in the state but it did not happen. He said drug abuse was one of the major factors behind rising cases of theft and crimes in the area.
