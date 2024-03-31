Ajnala store owner, spouse detained at house, looted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

Three armed persons looted cash and jewellery from the house of a grocery store owner after detaining the couple in Ajnala in the wee hours of Friday. They allegedly decamped with Rs 16 lakh in cash and ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh.

The police have managed to get the CCTV footage of the incident, but the accused are yet to be identified. Following preliminary probe, they suspect that an insider was involved in the loot.

Victim Surinderpal Sehgal runs a grocery store in Ajnala. He said he usually goes to his shop in the early hours of the day. On Friday, as he came out of his house around 5 am, the robbers caught him at gunpoint and took him back inside his house.

The accused allegedly tied the hands and mouth of Surinder Sehgal and his wife with tape and threatened to kill them if they tried to raise an alarm. It is learnt that the miscreants knew that the couple was alone at the time. The CCTV camera footage revealed that they were in the house for over half an hour.

After they decamped with cash and jewellery, Surinderpal Sehgal’s wife called her son-in-law and later the police was informed.

The CCTV footage revealed that the accused had been carrying out the recee of the house and were waiting for the victim to come out in the morning. As soon as he came out, they detained him at gunpoint.

It is worth mentioning that the incident occurred just a few metres away from the police naka in the area. Although the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed by the Election Commission, the instances of robberies and loots have continued unabated despite the Punjab Police being on high alert.

Ajnala police station SHO Harpal Singh said they were analysing the CCTV cameras and the accused would be arrested soon.

