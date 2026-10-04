AK-47 rifle, 2 hand grenades recovered as Amritsar police dismantle illegal arms network

The Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an alleged illegal arms and explosives supply network with the arrest of a person and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the accused was allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and was involved in procuring illegal weapons.

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The accused was identified as Babba, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran,

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The seizure is the second recovery of an assault rifle by the Amritsar rural police in four days. On September 30, the police had recovered an AK-47, an AK-56, four magazines, live cartridges and more than 10 kg of heroin from three persons, including a couple.

The accused in that case were identified as Sandeep Singh (32), a resident of Bharar village, his wife Kamaljit Kaur, and his brother-in-law Vikramjit Singh (23), a resident of Ghumanpura.

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An FIR has been registered at the Gharinda police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the DGP said.

Further investigation is under way to trace the complete network and establish its backward and forward linkages.